Watch: DeMarvin Leal And The Steelers 3-3-5 Defense

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re focusing on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 3-3-5 defense that they’ve used nearly 1/4 of the time this season as one way to deal with T.J. Watt’s injury. We look at how rookie DeMarvin Leal is benefitting from that and how the 3-3-5 defense functions with the pros and cons of using it.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.