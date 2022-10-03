The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Jets Recap, Pickett Debut, Defensive Collapse, Season Outlook, Listener Questions, & More

Season 13, Episode 29 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Sunday loss at home to the New York Jets. We talk about the moves ahead of the game and the injury report coming out of the contest to get things rolling.

Obviously, the big news on Sunday was the debut of Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in the second half against the Jets so Alex and I discuss that decision to bench starter Mitch Trubisky, the play of Pickett and if he should remain the starter moving forward into the season. We talk about several different throws that Pickett made in that contest and more.

Alex and I roll through all our thoughts on Sunday’s game and make sure to spend a lot of time discussing the fourth quarter collapse of the Steelers’ defense. We talk about several players who need close examination coming out of that Sunday loss.

Alex and I spend a little bit of time discussing the remainder of the Steelers 2022 schedule and we break that topic up into the two parts, the next four games and then the post bye contests. We discuss if the Steelers’ 2022 season is now doomed or if there is any chance it gets salvaged by them sneaking into the playoffs.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for several listener questions.

