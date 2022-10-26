Season 13, Episode 37 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora is back, and we get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that includes talking about the Sunday night loss on the road to the Miami Dolphins.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Tuesday, and as usual, Alex and I parse all the key talking points to come out of that. We talk about Tomlin’s comments on injuries the team has heading into Week 8, his thoughts on the loss to the Dolphins and much more.

Will the Steelers activate rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin III on Wednesday? We parse the comments made by Tomlin on Tuesday regarding that topic and try to come up with our best guesses when it comes to that question.

We talk a lot about how rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett played Sunday night and make sure to walk through his three interceptions in that game as part of that discussion.

Alex and I have gone through the all-22 from the Sunday night, so we discuss our findings when it comes to both sides of the football. We talk some about inside linebacker Devin Bush, guard Kevin Dotson and few other players coming out of the loss to the Dolphins. We also discuss what I switch at offensive coordinator during the bye week might look like should such a thing happen. That discussion comes on the heels of Tomlin once again being asked about a potential OC change on Tuesday.

After grinding up the tape quite a bit from Sunday’s loss, Alex and I move forward to answer several more questions we received from listeners via the email machine.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Dolphins All-22 Review, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, Injuries, Austin, Listener Questions, & More

