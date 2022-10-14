The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Buccaneers Preview, Coordinator Comments, Injuries, News, Week 6 Picks, & More

Season 13, Episode 34 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers as they get ready to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home on Sunday afternoon.

Alex and I go over the injuries that both teams are dealing with ahead of Sunday’s game. Alex and I also parse the notable comments made on Thursday by Steelers’ coordinators Matt Canada and Teryl Austin.

In the middle of this show, Alex and I are once again joined by Greg Auman from The Athletic. Greg covers the Buccaneers for the outlet, and he’ll be present for the game on Sunday in Pittsburgh. We spend nearly 15 minutes with Greg previewing the 2022 Buccaneers, the Sunday game and much, much more.

Greg is kind enough to give us his prediction for the Sunday game at the end of the interview. If not already doing so, please follow Greg on Twitter at @gregauman and thank him for appearing on the Friday show. You can also read Greg’s work online here: https://theathletic.com/author/greg-auman/

After talking to Greg, Alex and I then provide our own full preview of the Steelers’ Week 6 home game against the Buccaneers. We discuss both sides of the football and more.

As usual, Alex and I wind down this Friday show by providing our picks of all the weekend games against the spread before picking the final score of the Steelers’ game against the Buccaneers.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for several listener questions.

