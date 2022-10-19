Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 7: Pickett, Freiermuth, Wallace All Full Participants

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first official injury report of Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their Sunday night road game against the Miami Dolphins, and it shows that quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) was a full practice participant earlier in the day.

In addition to Pickett practicing fully on Wednesday, the same goes for tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and cornerback Levi Wallace (concussion), who both missed the team’s Week 6 home game due to concussions.

As far as the rest of the Steelers Wednesday injury report for Week 7, cornerback Cameron Sutton (hamstring), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), inside linebacker Myles Jack (ankle), center Mason Cole (foot/ankle), guard James Daniels (ankle), and defensive end Chris Wormley (ankle) were all limited in practice earlier in the day. Of those seven players, Sutton, Witherspoon and Fitzpatrick all missed the team’s Week 6 game. Witherspoon has been sidelined for the last three games in total. Fitzpatrick indicated on Wednesday that he’s hoping to play on Sunday night against the Dolphins.

Listed as not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers are wide receiver Steven Sims (hamstring) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee). Both played in Week 6 and seemingly finished that game despite suffering injuries. We’ll have to see what Thursday and Friday holds for both of them when it comes to participation levels.

The Steelers next injury report will be released after Thursday’s practice.