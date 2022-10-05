Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 5: Fitzpatrick, Witherspoon, Edmunds All Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first official injury report of Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their Sunday road game against the Buffalo Bills, and it shows that three players did not practice earlier in the day.

Steelers Week 5 Wednesday injury report: Witherspoon, Edmunds, Fitzpatrick all sidelined. Sutton, Wallace, Wormley, Heyward all listed as limited. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/xJ55uL1Z62 — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎃 (@Steelersdepot) October 5, 2022

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers were cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee). Witherspoon is expected to sit out another game on Sunday with his hamstring injury. He sustained that injury during the team’s Week 3 Thursday night road game. As for Edmunds and Fitzpatrick, they suffered their respective injuries this past Sunday in the team’s home loss. Edmunds was not able to finish that contest.

Listed as limited practice participants on Wednesday for the Steelers were cornerback Cameron Sutton (groin/hamstring), cornerback Levi Wallace (foot), defensive end Chris Wormley (ankle) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (elbow/ankle). Of those four players, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did not mention Wallace or Wormley when running down the team’s list of injured players during his Tuesday press conference.

“From an injury standpoint, we’ve got a few things to talk about,” Tomlin said on Tuesday. “[Ahkello] Witherspoon, you should anticipate him still being out with that hamstring. We’ve got some other guys monitoring some health-related things. [Terrell] Edmunds is in the concussion protocol. Minkah [Fitzpatrick] has a knee that needs to be managed and we’ll watch him progress throughout the week. Cam Sutton has a groin and a hamstring and Cam Heyward has an elbow and an ankle. So, we’ve got some things to manage.”

As you can see by the names listed, the Steelers have several members of their secondary now dealing with injuries. It will be interesting to see how many of those players are able to practice fully by Friday. For whatever it is worth, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports on Wednesday that Fitzpatrick does have a chance to play on Sunday against the Bills and that’ll be determined later in the week.

#Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) did not practice today, but he does have a chance to play. That’ll be determined later in the week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2022

The Steelers next injury report will be released after Thursday’s practice.