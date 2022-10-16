Steelers Vs. Buccaneers Injury Thread

Update: Ogunjobi has returned to the game.

Larry Ogunjobi went down and was injured after a 3rd and 2 first-down run by running back Leonard Fournette. Ogunjobi had a nice run stop on the goal line and a pressure on Tom Brady. Ogunjobi was tended to by trainers on the field. He was also injured last week with a back injury and missed some practice time this week with the injury. He was seen heading to the blue medical tent but he did walk off the field. It appears to be a lower leg injury.

UPDATE: Cole has returned to the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers Center Mason Cole was injured on a five-yard run by WR Diontae Johnson in the second quarter. Cole was on the injury report this week for a right foot injury and didn’t practice until Friday, and he appears to still be banged up. He walked off the field with team trainers. He’ll likely be replaced by J.C. Hassenauer and we will keep you updated as to his status.