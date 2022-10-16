Kenny Pickett Leaves Game After Hit In Steelers-Buccaneers Matchup

UPDATE: Pickett is being evaluated for a concussion and his return is questionable. Per Burt Lauten, Pickett is now OUT for the rest of the game with a concussion.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett went down after a big hit by linebacker Devin White late in the 3rd quarter of the Steelers Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pickett appeared to hit his head hard on the ground and was slow to get up. He walked off the field with medical personnel and went into the blue medical tent. He was replaced by quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who started Pittsburgh’s first four games of the season.

Here is the hit on Pickett that forced him out of game #Steelers pic.twitter.com/CAaAdlPfAa — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎃 (@Steelersdepot) October 16, 2022

Pickett was having a solid game in his first career home start, going 11-17 for 67 yards and a touchdown. Hopefully, the rookie first-round pick is ok and was just removed from the game as a precaution. After going into the blue medical tent, Pickett headed to the locker room, which isn’t a great sign. We’ll keep you updated with any changes to Pickett’s status.