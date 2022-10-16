Steelers Vs. Buccaneers: Inactives For Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 6 Sunday afternoon regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and as expected, five players for the home team will miss the contest due to injuries.

After once again dealing with a hamstring injury all week, Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is inactive for the team’s Sunday afternoon home game against the Buccaneers. Witherspoon injured his hamstring during the team’s Week 3 Thursday night road loss, and he has not practiced or played since. This will make the third consecutive game he’s missed with his injury.

The other injured players on the Steelers’ Week 6 inactive list are safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion), cornerback Levi Wallace (concussion), and cornerback Cameron Sutton (hamstring). This will be the first game this season that these four players have missed.

With Witherspoon, Wallace and Sutton all sidelined on Sunday the Steelers will start cornerbacks James Pierre and Josh Jackson on the outside. Jackson was signed off the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Saturday. Cornerback Arthur Maulet will be the nickel. With Fitzpatrick sidelined, safety Tre Norwood will start alongside fellow safety Terrell Edmunds. With Freiermuth out, Zach Gentry will start in huis place and be backed up by rookie Connor Heyward.

The Steelers’ list of two other players that are inactive on Sunday afternoon are both healthy scratches. Those two players are quarterback Mason Rudolph and guard Kendrick Green. Neither player has dressed for a game this season.

As expected, the two players who were elevated from the team’s practice squad on Saturday, cornerback Quincy Wilson and safety Elijah Riley, are both active for the Sunday game against the Buccaneers. This will be the first game action for Wilson this season and the second for Riley.

With so many players out injured this week, defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk and rookie inside linebacker Mark Robinson are both active for the first time this season.

Steelers Inactive Players

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

QB Mason Rudolph

CB Cameron Sutton

Cb Levi Wallace

TE Pat Freiermuth

G Kendrick Green

Buccaneers Inactive Players

DT Akiem Hicks

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

S Logan Ryan

WR Julio Jones

S Mike Edwards

QB Kyle Trask

WR Deven Thompkins

TE Kyle Rudolph