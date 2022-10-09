Steelers Vs Bills Injury Thread

UPDATE: Per Burt Lauten, Ogunjobi suffered a back injury and his return is questionable.

#Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi suffered a back injury and his return is questionable. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 9, 2022

Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi is heading to the locker room, per a tweet from WPXI’s Jenna Harner. Ogunjobi dealt with a Lisfranc injury this offseason but he’s been healthy all year. It’s not yet known what sort of injury Ogunjobi is dealing with, but we’ll update you when we know.

Larry Ogunjobi is heading to the locker room — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) October 9, 2022

UPDATE: Sims has returned to the game.

Per Burt Lauten, Steelers WR Steven Sims suffered an eye injury pregame and is questionable to return. Sims was expected toi be the Steelers’ kick and punt returner today with Gunner Olszewski inactive after two fumbles on the season. With Sims out, Pittsburgh will have to turn to James Pierre to return kicks and punts. On the Bills’ first kickoff, Pierre fumbled the return and the Bills recovered, with them already leading 7-0.