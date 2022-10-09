Steelers Vs. Bills: Inactives For Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 5 Sunday afternoon regular season road game against the Buffalo Bills, and as expected, two players from the visiting team will miss the contest due to injuries.

After once again dealing with a hamstring injury all week, Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is inactive for the team’s Sunday afternoon road game against the Bills. Witherspoon injured his hamstring during the team’s Week 3 Thursday night road loss, and he has not practiced or played since. This will make the second consecutive game he’s missed with his injury. Cornerback Levi Wallace is once again expected to start in place of Witherspoon against the Bills.

The other injured player on the Steelers’ Week 5 inactive list is safety Terrell Edmunds, who will miss the game with a concussion. Edmunds entered the weekend listed as questionable on the team’s injury report only to be downgraded to out on Saturday afternoon. He sustained that concussion during last Sunday’s home game. With Edmunds sidelined, Tre Norwood is expected to start in his place against the Bills.

The Steelers’ list of five other players that are inactive on Sunday afternoon are all healthy scratches. Those five players are quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, inside linebacker Mark Robinson, and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski. Of those five players, only Olszewski has been active so far this season. He was benched this week in favor of wide receiver Steven Sims after fumbling during punt returns in two of the team’s last three games.

As expected, the two players who were elevated from the team’s practice squad on Saturday, cornerback Josh Jackson and safety Elijah Riley, are both active for the Sunday game against the Bills. This will be the first game action for Riley this season.

Steelers Inactive Players

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

S Terrell Edmunds

QB Mason Rudolph

G Kendrick Green

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

ILB Mark Robinson

WR Gunner Olszewski

Bills Inactive Players

WR Isaiah McKenzie

WR Jake Kumerow

TE Dawson Knox

OL Justin Murray

LB Tremaine Edmunds

CB Christian Benford

S Jordan Poyer