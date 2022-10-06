Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 5: Johnson, Cole Now Added; Edmunds, Fitzpatrick Upgraded To Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 5, and the Thursday offering shows two new names on the list on nine players. It also shows several other previously listed players moving in the right direction in practice participation. The team will play the Buffalo Bills on the road on Sunday.

Not practicing again on Thursday was cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and he’s not expected to play on Sunday against the Bills. Witherspoon sustained his hamstring injury during the team’s Week 4 Thursday night game. That injury prevented him from playing this past Sunday as well.

Added to the injury report on Thursday as limited practice participants were wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) and center Mason Cole (foot). The hope is that both players will still be good to go on Sunday against the Bills.

Limited in practice for the Steelers on Thursday were safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (ankle, elbow), cornerback Cameron Sutton (groin, hamstring), cornerback Levi Wallace (foot), defensive end Chris Wormley (ankle). Of those six players, Edmunds and Fitzpatrick are both upgrades on Thursday as neither practiced on Wednesday. The other four players, Heyward, Sutton, Wallace, and Wormley, were all listed as limited practice participants on the team’s Wednesday injury report.