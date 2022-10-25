Steelers Open Week 8 As 10.5-Point Consensus Road Underdogs Against Eagles

The 2-5 Pittsburgh Steelers will play their eighth game of the 2022 regular season on Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles, and that road game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field. On Tuesday, the official start of Week 8, the Steelers are consensus 10.5-point road underdogs to the Eagles, according to vegasinsider.com. The consensus over/under point total for the contest is 43.5 as of Tuesday morning.

The Eagles, who are coached by Nick Sirianni, enter Week 8 with a 6-0 record following a Week 7 bye and a Week 6 home win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Philadelphia is led at quarterback by Jalen Hurts, who enters Week 8 having completed 123 of his 184 total pass attempts for 1,514 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 293 yards and six touchdowns on 77 carries so far this season and he’s been sacked 15 times.

The Eagles leading receiver entering Week 8 is A.J. Brown, who has registered 503 yards receiving and two touchdowns on 33 total receptions. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith is second on the team with 397 yards and two touchdowns on 33 total receptions.

Running back Miles Sanders is the Eagles’ leading rusher entering Week 8, as he has 485 yards and four touchdowns on 105 total carries. Sanders has also registered 11 receptions for another 42 yards ahead of the team’s Week 8 game.

Leading the Eagles on the defensive side of the football entering Week 8 is linebacker T. J. Edwards with 55 total tackles, with four resulting in lost yardage. He also has three passes defensed so far this season and two sacks.

Outside linebacker Haason Reddick has 4.5 sacks entering Week 8 to lead the Eagles’ defense while safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and cornerback Darrius Slay each have three interceptions on the season to lead the team in that stat.

The Eagles have 14 total takeaways on the season and just two giveaways in total.

All-time, the Steelers and Eagles have met each other 80 times (including one postseason games), with Pittsburgh winning 29 games and Philadelphia winning 48. They have also tied three times in total. The Eagles are 9-0 against the Steelers at home dating back to 1966.

The Steelers won the last meeting between the two teams in Week 5 of the 2020 season. That game was played in Pittsburgh at Heinz Field and the Steelers won that game 38-29. The Eagles won the last meeting between the two teams in Philadelphia by a score of 34-3 and that game took place in Week 3 of the 2016 season. The Steelers are 2-2 against the Eagles under head coach Mike Tomlin with both wins coming at home.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for CBS Sports for the Steelers’ Sunday afternoon road game against the Eagles in Week 8.