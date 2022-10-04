Steelers Open Week 5 As 14-Point Consensus Road Underdogs Against Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their fifth game of the 2022 regular season on Sunday afternoon against the Buffalo Bills, and that road game will take place at Highmark Stadium. On Tuesday, the official start of Week 5, the Steelers are consensus 14-point underdogs to the Bills, according to vegasinsider.com. The consensus over/under point total for the contest is 47 as of Tuesday morning.

The Bills, who are coached by Sean McDermott, enter Week 5 with a 3-1 record following a Week 4 road win against the Baltimore Ravens and a Week 3 road loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo is led at quarterback by Josh Allen, and he enters Week 5 having completed 113 of his 168 total pass attempts for 1,227 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. Allen has also rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries so far this season. He is the team’s leading rusher entering Week 5.

The Browns leading receiver entering Week 5 is Stefon Diggs, as he has registered 406 yards receiving and four touchdowns on 31 total receptions. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is second on the team with 153 yards on 15 total receptions. He also has three receiving touchdowns on the season.

Running back Devin Singletary is the Bills’ second leading rusher entering Week 5, as he has 129 yards on 34 total carries. Singletary has also registered 17 receptions for another 141 yards and a touchdown ahead of the team’s Week 5 game.

Leading the Bills on the defensive side of the football entering Week 5 is linebacker Matt Milano with 27 total tackles, with three resulting in lost yardage. He also has one interception in the first four games. Defensive end Gregory Rousseau leads the Bills in sacks entering Week 5 with four. Outside linebacker Von Miller is second behind Rousseau with three sacks. Bills safety Jordan Poyer has four of the team’s seven total interception on the season.

All-time, the Steelers and Bills have met each other 28 times (including three postseason games), with Pittsburgh winning 17 games and Buffalo winning 11. The Steelers won the last meeting between the two teams in Week 1 of the 2021 season. That game was played in Buffalo at Highmark Stadium. The Steelers won that game 23-16.

The Steelers are 5-2 against the Bills under head coach Mike Tomlin, and 3-1 against them on the road in Buffalo.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for CBS Sports for the Steelers Sunday game against the Bills in Week 5.