Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 7: WR Steven Sims Ruled Out; CB Ahkello Witherspoon Doubtful

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their third official injury report for Week 7 of the 2022 regular season on Friday ahead of their Sunday night road game against the Miami Dolphins, and it shows one player officially listed as out, one as doubtful and one other as questionable.

Steven Sims is out and Ahkello Witherspoon is Doubtful. also James Pierre is questionable #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/3liPpYkpv7 — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎃 (@Steelersdepot) October 21, 2022

Not practicing again on Friday was wide receiver Steven Sims (hamstring) and he has officially been ruled out for the Sunday night game against the Dolphins. That means that wide receiver Gunner Olszewski is likely to be the team’s returner and especially if rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin III is not activated from the Reserve/Injured list on Saturday.

Ending the week listed as doubtful for the Steelers is cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), who is listed as being limited on Friday. Witherspoon has not played since Week 3 so he’s likely to be inactive Sunday night.

Steelers cornerback James Pierre (hip), who showed up on the injury report on Thursday, ends the week listed as questionable on the injury report. We will see if he gets downgraded on Saturday. We could see cornerback Josh Jackson in a helmet again on Sunday night with Witherspoon doubtful and Pierre questionable.

As for the rest of the Friday injury report, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related – resting player), center Mason Cole (foot, ankle), guard James Daniels (ankle), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion), inside linebacker Myles Jack (ankle), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee), quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion), cornerback Cameron Sutton (hamstring), cornerback Levi Wallace (concussion), and defensive end Chris Wormley (ankle) all practiced fully on Friday. None of those 11 players received game status reports on Friday.

Overall, good news for the Steelers on Friday as Pickett, Freiermuth and Wallace were all removed from concussion protocol earlier in the day. Additionally, Sutton and Fitzpatrick, both of whom missed the Week 6 game, should be back in action Sunday night.