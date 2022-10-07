Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 5: Witherspoon Out; Edmunds, Sutton Both Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their third official injury report for Week 5 of the 2022 regular season on Friday ahead of their Sunday road game against the Buffalo Bills, and it shows one player officially listed as out and two others as questionable for the contest.

Officially ruled out for Sunday’s game after failing to practice again on Friday is cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring). This was expected as Witherspoon missed the team’s Week 4 game with his hamstring injury. He injured that hamstring during the team’s Week 3 Thursday night game.

As for Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (groin, hamstring) and safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion), they both enter the weekend listed as questionable on the injury report following both being limited in practice on Friday. Sutton claimed on Friday that he’ll be good to go for Sunday’s game against the Bills. As for Edmunds, we’ll have to wait and see what happens with him. The team could decide to downgrade him on Saturday so his status seems really up in the air Friday comes to a close.

Steelers center Mason Cole (foot), who showed up on the injury report on Thursday, was limited again on Friday. Even so, he ends the week without a game status designation for Sunday so that’s a positive.

The other players on the injury report, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (ankle, elbow), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip), , cornerback Levi Wallace (foot), and defensive end Chris Wormley (ankle), all practiced fully on Friday and none of them received a game status designation for the Sunday game. That means that as of Friday evening that all five players should be available to play against the Bills barring any sort of setbacks.