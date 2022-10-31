Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Eagles

The weird return. As do the losses.

– Kenny Pickett was sacked six times Sunday. It’s the most a Steelers’ QB has been sacked in a game since December 10th, 2009, when Ben Roethlisberger was sacked eight times in a loss to the Cleveland Browns.

It’s the most times a Steelers’ rookie QB has been sacked in a game since Ben Roethlisberger was dropped seven times in 2004 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

– Eagles’ WR A.J. Brown caught three first half touchdown passes against the Steelers, making him the first player in NFL history to do that against Pittsburgh. He’s the first player with three receiving scores in a game against the Steelers since Doug Baldwin in 2015, though his didn’t all come in the first half.

– Chase Claypool is the first Steelers’ WR to throw a TD pass since Antonio Brown had one in 2014. On the receiving end of that was FB Derek Watt, who caught his first touchdown pass since October 12th, 2013, a three-yard TD from Wisconsin QB Joel Stave.

– Claypool has now thrown 50% of the touchdown passes Pickett has this season. Two for Pickett, one for Claypool.

– Talk about skewed stats. Final numbers show the Steelers ran for 144 yards and six yards per carry. Sure didn’t feel like that. Pickett ended the game with more rushing yards (37) than Najee Harris (32).

– Heading into the week, we discussed how strangely good the Eagles’ second quarter offense was. That proved true Sunday with the Eagles scoring more points in the second quarter (14) than the Steelers had all game (13).

– The Steelers’ offense still hasn’t scored more than 20 points in a game this season.

– In fact, they’ve scored just three points over their last pair of second halves. Zero in the second half of the Dolphins game and only a field goal against the Eagles.

– Pittsburgh finished the game just 1/12 on third down (8.3%). It’s the first time since a 2006 shutout loss to the Baltimore Ravens the Steelers have finished 1/12 or worse on third down. They went 1/12 that day, too. Only once have the Steelers had a worse third down conversion rate with at least 12 attempts (1994 against the Oilers, 1/15) so yesterday was a historically poor day.

At least Pittsburgh went 4/4 on fourth down. It’s only the second time in team history, as far back as PFR’s data tracks anyway, that they’ve ever had quadruple fourth down conversions. In a 1993 loss to the Houston Oilers, the Steelers went 4/5. Against the Eagles, the Steelers were perfect.

– Despite 35 points, the Eagles ran just one play in the red zone. That turned into a Miles Sanders’ 11 yard rushing touchdown. All of their other touchdowns came outside the 20.

– Finally, Pittsburgh’s starting a year 2-6 for the first time since 2013, a year they rallied and went 6-2 the second half of the season to finish the year 8-8. The same happened in 2006, starting 2-6 and finishing 8-8. The Steelers haven’t started 2-7 in a season since 1988.