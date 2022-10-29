Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 604)

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 604, Alexa DellaRocco discusses Pittsburgh Steelers QB coach Mike Sullivan and the possibility of him being the team’s next offensive coordinator, should the team move on from Matt Canada soon.
