Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 599)

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 599, Josh Carney talks about how some short term pain from Pittsburgh Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett, much like Sunday night’s performance, could lead to long term gain for him and the team.
