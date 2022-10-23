Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 598, a submitted take from our very own Dr. Melanie Friedlander as she talks about the ways some fans and media members look at the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins as a revenge game.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 598)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-10-23-22-episode-598
