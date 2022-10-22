James Pierre Upgraded From Questionable, Will Play Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre has been upgraded from his injury designation of questionable and is expected to play on Sunday night against the Miami Dolphins, per Burt Lauten.

Pierre was injured in the second half of last Sunday’s 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but this injury seems to be different than the one he suffered against Tampa. Pierre showed up on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant, and also logged a limited practice on Friday and was listed as questionable. Now, he has no injury status designation and will be active on Sunday night.

With Pierre likely to play, CB Quincy Wilson likely won’t be activated off the practice squad, as the Steelers will likely be down just one cornerback in Ahkello Witherspoon, who is listed as doubtful. Cameron Sutton and Levi Wallace will return after missing last Sunday with injuries. Wilson played 11 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps after being elevated last week.

The Steelers will enter Sunday looking much healthier than they did last week. Hopefully, with more talent and depth they’ll wind up a win just like they did against Tampa Bay.