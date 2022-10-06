Colts Vs. Broncos Week 5 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am.
The Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos will kickoff Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season Thursday night on Amazon Prime. The Broncos are attempting to move to 3-2 on the season while the Colts are looking to notch their second win of 2022.
Tonight’s game features quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson playing against each other so it figures to be an extremely entertaining game between two AFC teams. The Broncos entered Thursday as 3-point home favorites over the Colts.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Colts later in the season so consider it an opportunity to do some early scouting of Indianapolis on Thursday night.
Below are the inactive players for Thursday night and as usual, a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the game is included in this post. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below.
Thank you to all for stopping by the site tonight.
Colts Inactives: S Julian Blackmon, QB Sam Ehlinger, C Wesley French, LB Shaquille Leonard, DE Tyquan Lewis, RB Jonathan Taylor, OT Luke Tenuta
Broncos Inactives: LB Jonathon Cooper, S P.J. Locke, OG Quinn Meinerz, RB Latavius Murray, LB Aaron Patrick, CB Darius Phillips, WR Jalen VirgilInd-Den