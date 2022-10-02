Cameron Heyward, Arthur Maulet Both Evaluated For Injuries During Week 4 Matchup

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward suffered a left arm injury during the second quarter of the Steelers’ Week 4 game against the New York Jets. Additionally, cornerback Arthur Maulet came off the field with a limp and went to the medical tent to be evaluated, per WTAE’s Emily Giangreco, but he quickly came back in. Heyward came off the field and went to get checked out by the medical staff on the sidelines, per a tweet from TribLive’s Chris Adamski. Jenna Harner of WPXI said it was a left arm injury.

Heyward returned on the following series with some extra tape around his arm. Hopefully, the injuries to both Heyward and Maulet are both minor, and it seems to be given that they’re both currently playing through it. The Steelers can’t afford any more injuries defensively with both CB Ahkello Witherspoon and OLB T.J. Watt out due to injury. Pittsburgh currently trails 10-3 late in the first half.