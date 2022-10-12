Buccaneers Wednesday Injury Report Week 6: Seven Players Failed To Practice; Three Others Limited

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play their sixth game of the 2022 season on Sunday afternoon, on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and on Wednesday, they released their first official injury report of Week 6 with 13 players listed on it.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Buccaneers were wide receiver Jaelon Darden (tooth), wide receiver Russell Gage (ankle), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot), wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep), outside linebacker Carl Nassib (illness), and safety Logan Ryan (foot). Of those seven players, Hicks and Ryan are the only two that were inactive for the team’s last game.

Limited in practice on Wednesday for the Buccaneers were safety Mike Edwards (elbow), wide receiver Chris Godwin (hip/knee), and tackle Donovan Smith (elbow). Godwin and Smith were both limited last week for the Buccaneers but they both played in Sunday’s game.

Practicing fully for the Buccaneers on Wednesday were tight end Cameron Brate (concussion), cornerback Carlton Davis (hip), and wide receiver Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring). Brate and Perriman were both inactive last Sunday so it seems as though both might be making progress with their respective injuries.

The Buccaneers next injury report will be released on Thursday at the conclusion of the team’s practice.