Buccaneers Thursday Injury Report Week 6: Akiem Hicks, Julio Jones, Logan Ryan Remain Sidelined

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now released their second official injury report of Week 6, and their Thursday offering shows a few changes ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Not practicing again on Thursday for the Buccaneers were defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot), wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep), and safety Logan Ryan (foot). Hicks, Joes and Ryan all missed the team’s Week 5 game with their injuries. It will be interesting to see if any of those four players practice on Friday.

Also not practicing on Thursday for the Buccaneers were wide receiver Chris Godwin (hip, knee, rest) and defensive tackle Vernon Gholston (not injury related/rest). Godwin was previously listed as a limited participant on Wednesday while Gholston was added to the report on Thursday after being given a day of rest. Godwin was apparently given Thursday off to rest.

Listed as limited practice participants on Thursday by the Buccaneers were wide receiver Russell Gage (ankle) safety Mike Edwards (elbow), and tackle Donovan Smith (elbow). Gage sat out Wednesday so he’s moving in the right direction. As for Edwards and Smith, both were also limited participants in practice on Wednesday for the Buccaneers.

Practicing fully for the Buccaneers on Thursday were wide receiver Jaelon Darden (tooth), linebacker Carl Nassib (illness), tight end Cameron Brate (concussion), cornerback Carlton Davis (hip), wide receiver Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring). Darden and Nassib both sat out on Wednesday so they both sound ready to play on Sunday against the Steelers. The same goes for Brate, Davis, and Perriman as they all practiced fully on Wednesday as well.