Buccaneers Friday Injury Report Week 6: Three Players Ruled Out, Julio Jones Doubtful

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now filed their Week 6 Friday injury report ahead of the team’s Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the offering shows three players officially listed as out for that contest with one other listed as doubtful and another as questionable.

After failing to practice again on Friday, the Buccaneers have officially ruled out defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep), and safety Logan Ryan (foot) for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Ending the week listed as doubtful for the Buccaneers is wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), who also failed to practice again on Friday. We might see him downgraded to out on Sunday.

The Buccaneers also have safety Mike Edwards (elbow) listed as questionable on their Friday injury report. He was limited in practice all three days this week.

Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston (not injury related – resting player), wide receiver Chris Godwin (hip, knee), wide receiver Russell Gage (ankle), tackle Donovan Smith (elbow), tight end Cameron Brate (concussion), wide receiver Jaelon Darden (tooth), cornerback Carlton Davis (hip), linebacker Carl Nassib (illness), and wide receiver Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) all practiced fully on Friday and none of those players received game status designations for Sunday’s game.

The Buccaneers did add linebacker Lavonte David (rest) and wide receiver Mike Evans (rest) to their injury report on Friday after both players were allowed to sit out practice to rest. Neither player received a game status designation, obviously, as both should play on Sunday against the Steelers.