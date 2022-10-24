AFC North Week 7 Recap: Steelers Remain In Cellar; Ravens, Bengals Both Winners

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their Week 7 road game against the Miami Dolphins 16-10 on Sunday night, and that defeat results in them falling two games back in the bottom of the AFC North division.

Unlike the Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals won on Sunday as the beat the Atlanta Falcons at home by a score of 35-17. The Bengals jumped out to a 21-0 lead in that contest and never looked back Sunday afternoon.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow finished the game having completed 34 of his 42 total pass attempts for 481 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed three times for 20 yards and a touchdown. Two of his three touchdown passes on Sunday went to wide receiver Jamarr Chase, who finished the game with eight receptions for 130 yards.

Fellow wide receiver Tyler Boyd chipped in eight receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown as well. Bengals running back Joe Mixon rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown on his 17 total carries on Sunday and he also caught three passes for another 33 yards in that home contest.

Defensively for the Bengals on Sunday, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither led the team in total tackles with eight. The Bengals failed to record a takeaway on Sunday, but the unit did manage to register three sacks in the game. The unit gave up just 214 total yards of offense to the Falcons in their win.

Elsewhere in Sunday AFC North play, the Baltimore Ravens beat the Cleveland Browns 23-20 at home.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed nine of his 16 total pass attempts for 120 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in his team’s Sunday win. Jackson also rushed for 59 yards on ten carries against the Browns. He was sacked three times by the Browns’ defense. Wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay each had 42 yards receiving on Sunday to lead the Ravens.

Ravens running back Gus Edwards led his team on the ground on Sunday as he had 66 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Kicker Justin Tucker chipped in three field goals on Sunday with his longest one being 55-yards.

Defensively for the Ravens on Sunday, linebacker Patrick Queen led his team with eight tackles. Queen also recorded one of the Ravens’ five sacks in the game. The Baltimore defense recorded two takeaways on Sunday, and they were both forced fumbles that they recovered.

As for the losing Browns on Sunday afternoon, quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 22 of his 27 total pass attempts for 258 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Brissett also rushed three times in the game for 18 yards, and he was sacked five times by the Ravens’ defense. He also lost a fumble in the game.

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper had three receptions for 74 yards to lead his team on Sunday. Browns running back Nick Chubb led his team in rushing with 91 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown. Chubb also had two receptions for 16 yards in his team’s Sunday loss to the Ravens. Running back Kareem Hunt had a rushing touchdown as well on his five total carries in the game.

Defensively for the Browns on Sunday afternoon, linebackers Jacob Phillips and Sione Takitaki led the team in total tackles with seven each. Defensive end Myles Garrett one of the team’s three sacks of Jackson on Sunday. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah forced a fumble that defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas recovered. It was the only takeaway of the game by the Browns on Sunday.

Looking ahead to Week 8 action in the AFC North, the 2-5 Steelers will play the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles on the road next Sunday. The 4-3 Ravens will play the 3-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Thursday night on the road and the 4-3 Bengals will play the 2-5 Browns next Monday night in Cleveland in yet another key divisional game. The Ravens are technically leading the AFC North division entering Week 8 thanks to them beating the Bengals in Week 5. The Steelers are techincally last in the AFC North exiting Week 7 because of them losing to Cleveland in Week 3.