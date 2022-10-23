2022 Week 7 Steelers Vs Dolphins Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are down in Miami where the weather is going to be a relatively hot 79 degrees at kickoff with 63% humidity. A bit of an oddity playing warm weather football this late into October, but nothing new for the home team.
This is the Steelers’ first Sunday night game of the season and all eyes will be on Kenny Pickett and Tua Tagovailoa as both players return from recent concussions. Tua’s was a hot topic over the last few weeks with back-to-back concussions in his last two games played.
Thank you for joining us on Steelers Depot for this week’s game thread. Be sure to refresh the page throughout the game for curated tweets, video highlights, and more. Also, check out the comment section at the bottom of the page where fans gather to discuss the game in real-time.
STEELERS INACTIVE PLAYERS
CB Ahkello Witherspoon
WR Steven Sims
QB Mason Rudolph
G Kendrick Green
ILB Mark Robinson
DOLPHINS INACTIVE PLAYERS
RB Myles Gaskin
WR Erik Ezukanma
QB Skylar Thompson
CB Keion Crossen
CB Kader Kohou
DE Emmanuel Ogbah
Given their extensive injury situation going into the weekend, the Dolphins are in decent shape for this primetime game.