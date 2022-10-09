2022 Week 5 Steelers Vs Bills Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

Thank you for joining us for another week of the live game blog and discussion thread! The Steelers have a tall task ahead of them facing one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL especially with Kenny Pickett making his first career start. Pickett flashed and showed a lot of competitive toughness in his first half played in the league last week, so expectations are perhaps higher than they should be going into his first start.

There are some reasons to be optimistic against this normally stout defense as S Jordan Poyer, ILB Tremaine Edmunds, and CB Christian Benford are inactive for the game with injuries. Also, DTs Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips were limited all week in practice with injuries. That is a lot to try and overcome for the Bills on defense.

The Steelers have their own injury issues on defense with Terrell Edmunds and Ahkello Witherspoon out for today’s game, but again their task is slightly easier with WRs Isaiah McKenzie and Jake Kumerow, and TE Dalton Knox out with injuries.

Refresh the page throughout the game for interesting tweets, video highlights, and more. Also, join the discussion at the bottom of the page in the comment section!

STEELERS INACTIVE PLAYERS

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

S Terrell Edmunds

QB Mason Rudolph

G Kendrick Green

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

ILB Mark Robinson

WR Gunner Olszewski

BILLS INACTIVE PLAYERS

WR Isaiah McKenzie

WR Jake Kumerow

TE Dawson Knox

OL Justin Murray

LB Tremaine Edmunds

CB Christian Benford

S Jordan Poyer

#Bills a tough test for Kenny Pickett in his #Steelers starting debut. Since 2017, Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier's defense has held rookie QBs to 59.5 passer rating with seven touchdowns to 17 interceptions. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 9, 2022

Zach Gentry: “No Reason To Believe” That Kenny Pickett Won’t Be A Special Quarterback https://t.co/Q8qQHwhKWw #Steelers pic.twitter.com/LasLrE09nK — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎃 (@Steelersdepot) October 7, 2022

Looks like TJ Watt will be out until after the bye after all, but not because of the pec issue.