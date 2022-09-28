Zach Wilson To Start Sunday Against Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will indeed face off against the Jets’ former first round pick this Sunday.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that QB Zach Wilson will indeed start against Pittsburgh this Sunday after HC Robert Saleh announced it today after been medically cleared to play.

#Jets coach Robert Saleh announces that QB Zach Wilson has been medically cleared and will start Sunday if there are no setbacks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2022

Wilson, who the Jets drafted second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU, has been sidelined while rehabbing his knee injury since the opening half of the team’s first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 12. That knee injury occurred when Wilson attempted to extend a quarterback scramble, before suffering a non-contact injury. The team chose not to place the young quarterback on the the Reserve/Injured list.

In place of Wilson, veteran QB Joe Flacco has represented himself well the first three weeks, completing 91-of-155 attempts (58.7%) for 901 yards and five TDs and three INTs with a passer rating of 77.9 and a total QBR of 29.1.

Wilson finished his 2021 rookie season with a 55.6% completion rate, and 2,334 yards in 13 games, with 9 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Given the injuries upfront to the Jets’ offensive line and Wilson returning to action after missing extended time, it will be interesting to see if Pittsburgh dials up the pressure this weekend to rattle the young passer in his first game action in 2022.