Watch: What Impressed Me Most About Kenny Pickett

Bringing you guys another video today. We’re about to turn the page on the summer and enter the fall starting this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mitch Trubisky will be the Steelers’ starter, meaning it could be awhile until we see Kenny Pickett again. So I wanted to take one last look back at Pickett and the trait that stuck out to me the most this summer – his anticipation. Four clips from the preseason that illustrates my point.

