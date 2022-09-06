Watch: The Depot 180 — September 6 — Episode 254

Episode 254 — September 6, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

To kick off the first week of the 2022 NFL season, the Steelers released their first official depth chart, only… it wasn’t accurate or correct. In today’s episode I discuss the backup quarterback controversy, as well as some other interesting bits about the 53 man roster entering the season. I also talk about the official jersey number retirement of Franco Harris’s #32.

