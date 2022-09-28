Season 13, Episode 27 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes talking about a depth chart change, the team’s Week 4 injury outlook and a few transactions made on Tuesday.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had his weekly press conference on Tuesday, so Alex and I cover the main talking points to come out of that media session. We also talk about the state of the Steelers’ locker room heading into Week 4 and more.

The Steelers’ offense has looked quite offensive through three games, so Alex and I spend a lot of time talking about what is wrong with that unit and what needs fixing right away. We talk quite a bit about third downs and yards after the catch in this segment and what we think needs to happen in both areas moving forward into Week 4.

Later in this episode we are once again joined on the podcast by Andy Vasquez, who covers the Jets for nj.com. Andy helps us get ready for the Sunday afternoon game at Acrisure Stadium. We talk about players on both sides of the football for the Jets and what the outlook is for the quarterback position in Week 4. Andy is kind enough to give us a score prediction for Sunday’s game to close out the interview. If not already doing so, please follow Andy on Twitter at @andy_vasquez and read his work online here: https://www.nj.com/staff/avasqueznj/posts.html

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Jets Preview, News, Tomlin Tuesday, Offensive Woes, Listener Questions, & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-sep-28-episode-1618

