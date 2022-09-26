The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Browns All-22, AFC North Recap, Pro Bowl Changes, Listener Questions, & More

Season 13, Episode 26 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about watching a lot of football over the weekend with the Pittsburgh Steelers having played their Week 3 game on Thursday night.

The New York Jets are up next for the Steelers in week, so Alex and I quickly go over their opponents’ injury situation heading into the week. We also discuss what all transpired in the AFC North in Week 3 and how the Steelers’ Week 4 home game against the Jets really feels like a must-win situation so early in the 2022 regular season.

The Pro Bowl is making a few much-needed changes in the format, so Alex and I quickly hit on that topic in this show.

Alex and I go over a few more observations from the Steelers’ Thursday night loss to the Cleveland Browns after fully digesting the All-22 tape from that game. We talk schematics, stats and more in addition to that.

what will the field at Acrisure Stadium look like on Sunday against the Jets with their being a college football game played on it Saturday night and possibly in rain at that? We discuss that topic in this show and also go over the players on the initial 2023 Hall of Fame Class list that have ties to the Steelers.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions.

