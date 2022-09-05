The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Roethlisberger’s QB Comments, Reed Pay Cut, Listener Questions, & More

Season 13, Episode 17 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, which was recorded Sunday night, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ latest practice squad additions in addition to a few other signings semi-related to the team. That means we discuss the two latest signings made by the Cleveland Browns and more.

New Steelers outside linebacker Malik Reed took a small cut in pay after being traded to the team so Alex and I discuss that news in addition to a few injury settlements that have now surfaced.

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a new podcast out so Alex and I go over his thoughts on the team’s quarterback battle and who he thinks should be the Week 1 starter. That produces a lengthy discussion between Alex and me.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Monday episode.

