The Terrible Podcast — Recapping Steelers’ Week 2 Loss To Patriots, Tomlin Monday Recap, Listener Questions, & More

Season 13, Episode 23 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Sunday home loss to the New England Patriots.

As usual, Alex and I provide a full recap of the Steelers’ most-recent game and as you would expect, there’s a lot of talk about the offensive ineptitude. We talk quite a bit about the play of Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky on Sunday and the play-calling of offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Alex and I have several individual plays to talk about from this game and that incudes the two biggest plays that helped facilitate the Sunday loss.

We spend time talking about the good, bad, and ugly on the defensive side of the football later in the show in addition to briefly talking about play on special teams against the Patriots.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked again on Monday so we quickly cover his main talking points. We also talk a little about some comments made by some Steelers’ players after the Sunday game.

We mix in other Steelers’ talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions.

