Steelers Week 3 Injury Update: ILB Devin Bush Expected To Practice On Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers seemingly had just one notable injury in their Sunday Week 2 home loss to the New England Patriots, and that was to inside linebacker Devin Bush. Bush, according to head coach Mike Tomlin after the Sunday game, sustained a foot injury that required further examination. On Monday, Tomlin was asked to update the status of Bush during his weekly press conference, and he obliged with an answer.

“I think he’s expected to practice tomorrow, but as always, you guys can let practice participation be your guide in terms of his availability,” Tomlin said.

Bush seemingly left Sunday’s game for good sometime in the fourth quarter after playing a total of 31 defensive snaps. He recorded four total tackles in Sunday’s game.

The Steelers are now on a short week as they will play the Cleveland Browns on the road Thursday night. This means that the team will practice on Tuesday this week, and perhaps some on Wednesday as well. The Steelers’ first injury report for Week 3 will be released later Monday, but it will be an estimated one only.

Last week the Steelers had four players dealing with injuries on their injury report in running back Najee Harris (foot), inside linebacker Robert Spillane (eye), cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle), and center Mason Cole (ankle). All four players practiced fully on Friday, however, and none of them received game status designations ahead of the Sunday contest against the Patriots. All four played against the Patriots.