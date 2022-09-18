Steelers Vs. Patriots 2022 Week 2: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 2
New England Patriots (0-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, September, 18, 2022
Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Gradd
TV Coverage: CBS (regional)
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), Evan Washburn (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers +2.5
Trends:
New England are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of New England’s last 5 games.
New England are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games.
New England are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.
New England are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games against Pittsburgh.
New England are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games on the road.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of New England’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
New England are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
New England are 17-2 SU in their last 19 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of New England’s last 5 games played in September.
Pittsburgh are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.
Pittsburgh are 4-2 SU in their last 6 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against New England.
Pittsburgh are 6-0-1 SU in their last 7 games at home.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing at home against New England.
Pittsburgh are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference East division.
Pittsburgh are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games played in September.
Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games played in week 2.
Patriots Injuries:
S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin) – Out
T Trenton Brown (ankle) – Questionable
LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb) – Questionable
S Adrian Phillips (ribs) – Questionable
RB Pierre Strong (shoulder) – Questionable
CB Shaun Wade (ankle) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries
None
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_sep_18_2022_vs_new-england-patriots_weekly_release
Game Capsule: