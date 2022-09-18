Steelers Vs. Patriots 2022 Week 2: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 2

New England Patriots (0-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, September, 18, 2022

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Gradd

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers +2.5

Trends:

New England are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of New England’s last 5 games.

New England are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games.

New England are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

New England are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games against Pittsburgh.

New England are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of New England’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

New England are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

New England are 17-2 SU in their last 19 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of New England’s last 5 games played in September.

Pittsburgh are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.

Pittsburgh are 4-2 SU in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against New England.

Pittsburgh are 6-0-1 SU in their last 7 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing at home against New England.

Pittsburgh are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference East division.

Pittsburgh are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games played in September.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games played in week 2.

Patriots Injuries:

S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin) – Out

T Trenton Brown (ankle) – Questionable

LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb) – Questionable

S Adrian Phillips (ribs) – Questionable

RB Pierre Strong (shoulder) – Questionable

CB Shaun Wade (ankle) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries

None

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_sep_18_2022_vs_new-england-patriots_weekly_release

Game Capsule: