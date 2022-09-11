Steelers Vs. Bengals: Inactives For Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 1 Sunday afternoon regular season road opener against the Cincinnati Bengals and as expected, no players from the visiting team will miss the contest due to an injury.

After dealing with minor injuries earlier in the week, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (shoulder), inside linebacker Marcus Allen (hamstring), and tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (back) are all active for the team’s Sunday road game in Cincinnati against the Bengals. All three players practiced fully on Friday and none of them received game status designations on the team’s final injury report as a result.

The Steelers list of five players that are inactive on Sunday are all healthy scratches. Inactive are quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, inside linebacker Mark Robinson, and wide receiver Steven Sims.

The Steelers did not elevate any players from their practice squad on Saturday so only five players need to be inactive on Sunday.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Mason Rudolph

G Kendrick Green

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

ILB Mark Robinson

WR Steven Sims

Bengals Inactive Players

RB Trayveon Williams

OT D’Ante Smith

G Max Scharping

TE Devin Asiasi

DT Jay Tufele