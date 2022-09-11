Steelers Vs. Bengals: Inactives For Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 1 Sunday afternoon regular season road opener against the Cincinnati Bengals and as expected, no players from the visiting team will miss the contest due to an injury.
After dealing with minor injuries earlier in the week, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (shoulder), inside linebacker Marcus Allen (hamstring), and tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (back) are all active for the team’s Sunday road game in Cincinnati against the Bengals. All three players practiced fully on Friday and none of them received game status designations on the team’s final injury report as a result.
The Steelers list of five players that are inactive on Sunday are all healthy scratches. Inactive are quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, inside linebacker Mark Robinson, and wide receiver Steven Sims.
The Steelers did not elevate any players from their practice squad on Saturday so only five players need to be inactive on Sunday.
Steelers Inactive Players
QB Mason Rudolph
G Kendrick Green
DE Isaiahh Loudermilk
ILB Mark Robinson
WR Steven Sims
Bengals Inactive Players
RB Trayveon Williams
OT D’Ante Smith
G Max Scharping
TE Devin Asiasi
DT Jay Tufele