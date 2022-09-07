Steelers Sign WR Jaquarii Roberson To The Practice Squad

On Wednesday morning the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they were signing WR Jaquarii Roberson to their practice squad according to the team’s Twitter page. To make room for Robinson, the team placed OLB Hamilcar Rashed on the Practice Squad/Injured List

Roberson played his college ball at Wake Forest University and was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys following the 2022 NFL Draft as a UDFA. He was released on August 23 after failing to make the 53-man roster.

Roberson finished his final season at Wake Forest with 71 receptions for 1,078 yards and eight TDs, pushing his career totals to 145 catches for 2,158 yards and 17 TDs. He will join fellow WR Cody White on the practice squad and be behind the likes of Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens, Miles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski, and Calvin Austin III to start the season.