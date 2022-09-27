Steelers Open Week 4 As 3.5-Point Consensus Home Favorites Against Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to get back in the win column by beating the (1-2) New York Jets on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium and they opened Week 4 on Tuesday as 3.5-point consensus home favorites in that contest, according to vegasinsider.com.

The Jets, who are coached by Robert Saleh, are likely to be led offensively on Sunday by quarterback Zach Wilson, who has yet to play in a regular season game this year due to a knee injury suffered during the preseason. As a rookie in 2021, Wilson compiled a 3-10 record as a starter, and he completed 213 of his 383 total pass attempts for 2334 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was sacked 44 times in total in 2021.

Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson leads the team in receiving entering Week 4 as he has 18 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns in three games played. Tight end Tyler Conklin is second on the team with 18 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Leading the Jets in rushing entering Week 4 is running back Michael Carter, who has registered 122 yards on 28 total carries in the team’s first three games of the 2022 regular season. Carter has also chipped in 13 receptions for another 74 yards so far this season.

Defensively for the Jets entering Week 4, linebacker C.J. Mosley leads the team in total tackles with 30 and he has two tackles for loss in three games played. The Jets defense has registered just five sacks for the season and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams leads the team in that category with 1.5.

Jets safety Ashtyn Davis and cornerback D.J. Reed have the team’s only interceptions entering week 4 with the latter also having a forced fumble that was recovered by the defense. The Jets defense has just three takeaways on the season entering Week 4.

All-time, the Steelers and Jets have met each other 26 times (including two postseason game), with Pittsburgh winning 20 games and New York winning 6 games. The last meeting between the Steelers and the Jets was in 2019 and the Jets won 16-10 at MetLife Stadium. The Steelers last hosted the Jets in 2016 and Pittsburgh won that game at Heinz Field by a score of 31-16.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is 4-4 against the Jets all-time with one of those wins coming in the 2010 AFC Championship game. He is 3-1 at home against the Jets in those eight games.

For his career, Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky is 1-0 against the Jets with the only game as a starter against them coming as a member of the Chicago Bears in 2018. He has thrown for 235 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets during his career with two touchdowns and no interceptions. His career passer rating against the Jets is 104.2.

Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analysis) and AJ Ross (sideline) will call the Steelers Week 4 home game against the Jets for CBS on Sunday.