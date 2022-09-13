Steelers Open Week 2 As 1.5-Point Consensus Home Underdogs To Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to remain perfect in Week 2 by beating the (0-1) New England Patriots on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers opened Week 2 on Tuesday as 1.5-point consensus home underdog to the Patriots, according to vegasinsider.com.

The Patriots, who are coached by Bill Belichick, are led offensively by quarterback Mac Jones, who completed 21of his 30 total pass attempts for 213 yards against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday on the road. Jones threw one touchdown pass against the Dolphins on Sunday and one interception. He was sacked two times by the Dolphins defense in that Week 1 loss.

Patriots t wide receiver Jakobi Meyers leads the team in receiving entering Week 2. Against the Dolphins on Sunday, Meyers caught four passes for 55 yards on six total targets. Wide receiver Bryan Edwards caught four passes Monday night for 81 yards.

Leading the Patriots in rushing entering Week 2 is running back, who registered 48 yards on his nine total carries against the Dolphins on Sunday. Harris also caught two passes for 10 yards in that loss to the Dolphins. Backup running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for just 25 yards on eight total carries in Week 1.

Defensively for the Patriots entering Week 2, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley leads the team in total tackles with seven. He also had one of the Patriots’ three sacks in Week 1 against the Dolphins. Linebacker Matthew Judon and defensive end Deatrich Wise also each had sacks in that Week 1 road loss. The Patriots defense did not register any takeaways in Week 1 against the Dolphins.

All-time, the Steelers and Patriots have met each other 33 times (including five postseason game), with Pittsburgh winning 16 games and New England winning 17 games. The Steelers are 3-8 against the Patriots under head coach Mike Tomlin and 2-3 against them at home.

The last time the Steelers and Patriots played was in Week 15 of the 2018 season. The Steelers won that game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh by a score of 17-10. The last time that the Patriots opened a regular season at 0-2 was in 2001.

For his career, Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky is 0-1 against the Patriots with the only game against them coming as a member of the Chicago Bears in 2018. He has thrown for 333 yards and two touchdowns against the Patriots during his career with two interceptions. His career passer rating against the Patriots is 69.8.