Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 2: All Players Practiced Fully

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their third official injury report for Week of the 2022 regular season on Friday ahead of their Sunday home game against the New England Patriots, and it includes five players listed as all practicing fully earlier in the day.

Steelers week 2 Friday injury report #Steelers #NFL Everybody full in practice on Friday. No game status designations pic.twitter.com/KdqLoz4cJ3 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 16, 2022

Practicing fully on Friday for the Steelers were running back Najee Harris (foot), center Mason Cole (ankle), cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related), and inside linebacker Robert Spillane (eye).

None of the five players on the Friday injury report received game status designations and that means every player on the roster should be available on Sunday against the Patriots. Harris had stated since Tuesday morning that he would play on Sunday against the Patriots after suffering a foot injury late in the Week 1 road game.

Based on the Friday injury report, it is unlikely that any elevations from the practice squad will take place on Saturday. If that’s indeed the case, the Steelers Sunday inactive list would include just five players in total.