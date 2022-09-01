Steelers Claim OLB Jamir Jones Off Waivers; Waive OLB Derrek Tuszka

The Pittsburgh Steelers have claimed OLB Jamir Jones off waivers, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. The team waived OLB Derrek Tuszka in a corresponding move.

Jones made the Steelers’ roster last year thanks to a standout summer, playing well on special teams and going from unknown to grabbing a roster spot. He appeared in three games for the team, recording three tackles. He was waived on September 28th, the same day Tuszka – then on the team’s practice squad – was officially elevated to the 53-man roster. Meaning, Jones was waived for Tuszka last year and this year, Tuszka was waived for Jones.

Tuszka finished out the season as a rotational backup linebacker and multi-phase special teamer. He took hold of the #3 OLB duties by the end of the year, edging out Taco Charlton, and finishing the season with two sacks.

Jones was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams last year but was released by the team on Christmas Day as the Rams went on to win a Super Bowl. Jones was then picked up by Jacksonville who carried him through the summer until releasing him yesterday. Across three teams in 2021, Jones played 250 special teams snaps and logged ten total tackles.

“He had six pressures on 62 pass rushes this season, a strong 9.7% pressure rate. And more importantly, his pressures led to turnovers. His run defense was sound, he played a ton of snaps, working as second-team ROLB ahead of rookie Quincy Roche for all of camp. He was also a strong special teamer with multiple tackles on the coverage unit.”

Pittsburgh has two new backup outside linebackers to begin the year, trading for Denver’s Malik Reed Tuesday before adding back Jones today. They’ll backup starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Hamilcar Rashed Jr. sits on the team’s practice squad.

The Steelers roster remains at 53.