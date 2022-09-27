Steelers Bring In Bryce Watts For Tryout

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought a familiar face in for a tryout today, as former UMass defensive back Bryce Watts worked out with the team, per the NFL transaction log via Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. Watts was one of ten players initially signed by Pittsburgh as part of their undrafted free agent class. He suffered an injury during Pittsburgh’s rookie minicamp and was waived shortly after.

NFL tryouts and visits pic.twitter.com/QuFOcuMpzi — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 27, 2022

At UMass, Watts made 43 tackles, broke up four passes, and had half of UMass’ interceptions with one. He’s an intriguing corner who was originally recruited to Virginia Tech as a four-star prospect. Watts never latched on with another team after being waived by the Steelers, but it’s clear the team thinks enough of him to give him another look. The team made another move today signing Jordan Berry to their practice squad and waiving Delontae Scott from the squad. It’s possible Pittsburgh is looking at other outside options to go on the practice squad to replace Berry when Pressley Harvin III is healthy enough to return. Check out our Player Profile on Watts from the spring below. You can also read him talk about his excitement to have a chance to play in the NFL.