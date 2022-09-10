Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Ex-Steelers Around The NFL

NFL TEAMS SET INITIAL ROSTERS

NFL teams established their initial 53-man rosters and practice squads just days ago. Teams will continue to add and subtract from their rosters but here is a snapshot just before week one of the 2022 regular season.

This time last season, I found 26 former Steelers on active rosters. Teams tucked away seven more on practice squads and placed three on reserve lists just before last season’s start. This does not count players who appeared on preseason 90-man rosters. Just 53-man rosters, practice squads and reserve lists after final cutdowns. About 36 former Steelers on other NFL team’s active, reserve or practice squads to start this season. That’s up from 30 in 2020.

This year, I found 33 former Steelers on other team’s current 53-man rosters. Twelve former Steelers show up on practice squads and one on injured reserve. An increase of ten former Steelers showing up with other teams from last year.

EX-STEELERS AROUND THE NFL

Here are the former Steelers appearing on active rosters, reserve lists and practice squads near the start of the 2022 season:

TEAM POSITION NAME LIST AFC EAST Buffalo Bills MLB Tyler Matakevich 53-Man Roster Miami Dolphins OLB Melvin Ingram 53-Man Roster Miami Dolphins CB Chris Steele Practice Squad New England Patriots QB Brian Hoyer 53-Man Roster New York Jets WR Diontae Spencer Practice Squad AFC NORTH Baltimore Ravens NONE Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton 53-Man Roster Cincinnati Bengals LB Tegray Scales Practice Squad Cleveland Browns T Chris Hubbard 53-Man Roster Cleveland Browns OL Joe Haeg 53-Man Roster Cleveland Browns QB Josh Dobbs 53-Man Roster Cleveland Browns TE Jesse James 53-Man Roster AFC SOUTH Houston Texans CB Steve Nelson 53-Man Roster Indianapolis Colts NONE Jacksonville Jaguars NONE Tennessee Titans LB Ola Adeniyi 53-Man Roster Tennessee Titans LB Bud Dupree 53-Man Roster Tennessee Titans OLB Derek Tuszka 53-Man Roster Tennessee Titans TE Kevin Rader 53-Man Roster Tennessee Titans K Randy Bullock 53-Man Roster AFC WEST Denver Broncos S P.J. Locke 53-Man Roster Denver Broncos P Corliss Waitman 53-Man Roster Kansas City Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster 53-Man Roster Kansas City Chiefs QB Chris Oladokun Practice Squad Las Vegas Raiders NONE Los Angeles Chargers G Matt Feiler 53-Man Roster NFC EAST Dallas Cowboys CB C.J. Goodwin 53-Man Roster Dallas Cowboys WR James Washington Injured Reserve New York Giants DE Nick Williams 53-Man Roster New York Giants CB Justin Layne 53-Man Roster New York Giants DE Henry Mondeaux Practice Squad New York Giants OLB Quincy Roche Practice Squad Philadelphia Eagles DT Javon Hargrave 53-Man Roster Philadelphia Eagles WR Deon Cain Practice Squad Washington Commanders LB Jon Bostic 53-Man Roster Washington Commanders G Trai Turner 53-Man Roster NFC NORTH Chicago Bears NONE Detroit Lions DT Isaiah Buggs 53-Man Roster Green Bay Packers NONE Minnesota Vikings NONE NFC SOUTH Atlanta Falcons DE Abdullah Anderson Practice Squad Carolina Panthers NONE New Orleans Saints TE Nick Vannett 53-Man Roster New Orleans Saints DE Taco Charlton Practice Squad Tampa Bay Buccaneers G Fred Johnson 53-Man Roster Tampa Bay Buccaneers T Brandon Walton 53-Man Roster NFC WEST Arizona Cardinals T Kelvin Beachum 53-Man Roster Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner 53-Man Roster Arizona Cardinals G Danny Isidora Practice Squad Arizona Cardinals T Rashaad Coward Practice Squad Los Angeles Rams NONE San Francisco 49ers WR Ray-Ray McCloud 53-Man Roster San Francisco 49ers LB Buddy Johnson Practice Squad Seattle Seahawks DT Al Woods 53-Man Roster Seattle Seahawks CB Artie Burns 53-Man Roster

FORMER STEELERS OUT IN THE COLD

Here are 18 former Steelers that appeared on NFL rosters other than the Steelers last season but are currently not with a team:

LAST TEAM 2021 POSITION NAME LAST TRANSACTION OR NEWS Buffalo Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders Announced retirement on September 7, 2022 Baltimore Ravens T Alejandro Villanueva Announced retirement on March 9, 2022 Baltimore Ravens LB LJ Fort Free Agent; spent 2021 on IR Cleveland Browns WR Ryan Switzer Announced retirement on July 18, 2022 Houston Texans RB Jaylen Samuels Free agent: signed by Cardinals but released May 31, 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars K Matthew Wright Free Agent: Jaguars waived him May 11, 2022 Tennessee Titans T Derwin Gray Free Agent: Titans waived him June 6, 2022 Tennessee Titans T Christian DiLauro Free Agent: Titans waived him August 30, 2022 Denver Broncos LB Avery Williamson Free Agent: Broncos released him December 23, 2021 Washington Commanders RB Wendell Smallwood Free Agent Chicago Bears DE Cassius Marsh Free Agent: Bears placed him on IR December 10, 2021 Minnesota Vikings P Jordan Berry Free Agent: Vikings released him August 25, 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown Rapping Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Le’Veon Bell Free Agent, Buccaneers released him January 22, 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers NT Steve McLendon Free Agent Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Ross Cockrell Free Agent: Buccaneers released him August 16, 2022 Arizona Cardinals DE Josh Mauro Visited Bears August 4, 2022, but not signed Los Angeles Rams DB Antoine Brooks Jr. Free Agent, Rams waived him May 4, 2022

2021 STEELERS OUT OF NFL

Finally, here are 11 former Steelers that appeared on Pittsburgh’s 2021 regular season roster but are not currently on another team’s roster:

LAST 2021 TEAM POSITION NAME LAST TRANSACTION OR NEWS Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Announced retirement on January 27, 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers DT Daniel Archibong Announced retirement on July 11, 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers T Zach Banner Free Agent; released March 16, 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers TE Eric Ebron Free Agent; placed on IR November 27, 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers RB Trey Edmunds Free Agent; released July 26, 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers LB Ulysees Gilbert III Free Agent; waived with injury settlement August 19, 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers T Chaz Green Free Agent; waived August 30, 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joe Haden Free Agent Pittsburgh Steelers LB Joe Schobert Free Agent: Broncos signed offseason but released August 23, 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers DE John Simon Free Agent; released May 16, 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers G BJ Finney Announced retirement June 7, 2022

CONCLUSION

This year, the Tennessee Titans replace the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the team with the most former Steelers (5) on their 53-man roster. The Cleveland Browns with four are the only other team with more than two former Steelers on their 53-man roster to start the season.

Just nine NFL teams do not have a former Steeler on one of their rosters (active, practice squad, or reserve list). The NFC North has three of four teams with no former Steelers on their rosters. The NFC East leads the divisions with ten. Surprisingly, AFC North rival Baltimore ravens has no former Steelers on their roster after several left after last season. As of September 7, 2022, 46 former Steelers appear on teams around the NFL.

Does the increase of former Steelers on other team rosters indicate a deeper overall talent pool?

Rosters are fluid especially at seasons’ start. So, expect these lists to change shape as the season progresses. Let me know who I missed in the comments.

