Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Ex-Steelers Around The NFL

NFL TEAMS SET INITIAL ROSTERS

NFL teams established their initial 53-man rosters and practice squads just days ago. Teams will continue to add and subtract from their rosters but here is a snapshot just before week one of the 2022 regular season.

This time last season, I found 26 former Steelers on active rosters. Teams tucked away seven more on practice squads and placed three on reserve lists just before last season’s start. This does not count players who appeared on preseason 90-man rosters. Just 53-man rosters, practice squads and reserve lists after final cutdowns. About 36 former Steelers on other NFL team’s active, reserve or practice squads to start this season. That’s up from 30 in 2020.

This year, I found 33 former Steelers on other team’s current 53-man rosters. Twelve former Steelers show up on practice squads and one on injured reserve. An increase of ten former Steelers showing up with other teams from last year.

EX-STEELERS AROUND THE NFL

Here are the former Steelers appearing on active rosters, reserve lists and practice squads near the start of the 2022 season:

TEAM POSITION NAME LIST
AFC EAST
Buffalo Bills MLB Tyler Matakevich 53-Man Roster
Miami Dolphins OLB Melvin Ingram 53-Man Roster
Miami Dolphins CB Chris Steele Practice Squad
New England Patriots QB Brian Hoyer 53-Man Roster
New York Jets WR Diontae Spencer Practice Squad
AFC NORTH
Baltimore Ravens NONE
Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton 53-Man Roster
Cincinnati Bengals LB Tegray Scales Practice Squad
Cleveland Browns T Chris Hubbard 53-Man Roster
Cleveland Browns OL Joe Haeg 53-Man Roster
Cleveland Browns QB Josh Dobbs 53-Man Roster
Cleveland Browns TE Jesse James 53-Man Roster
AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans CB Steve Nelson 53-Man Roster
Indianapolis Colts NONE
Jacksonville Jaguars NONE
Tennessee Titans LB Ola Adeniyi 53-Man Roster
Tennessee Titans LB Bud Dupree 53-Man Roster
Tennessee Titans OLB Derek Tuszka 53-Man Roster
Tennessee Titans TE Kevin Rader 53-Man Roster
Tennessee Titans K Randy Bullock 53-Man Roster
AFC WEST
Denver Broncos S P.J. Locke 53-Man Roster
Denver Broncos P Corliss Waitman 53-Man Roster
Kansas City Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster 53-Man Roster
Kansas City Chiefs QB Chris Oladokun Practice Squad
Las Vegas Raiders NONE
Los Angeles Chargers G Matt Feiler 53-Man Roster
NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys CB C.J. Goodwin 53-Man Roster
Dallas Cowboys WR James Washington Injured Reserve
New York Giants DE Nick Williams 53-Man Roster
New York Giants CB Justin Layne 53-Man Roster
New York Giants DE Henry Mondeaux Practice Squad
New York Giants OLB Quincy Roche Practice Squad
Philadelphia Eagles DT Javon Hargrave 53-Man Roster
Philadelphia Eagles WR Deon Cain Practice Squad
Washington Commanders LB Jon Bostic 53-Man Roster
Washington Commanders G Trai Turner 53-Man Roster
NFC NORTH
Chicago Bears NONE
Detroit Lions DT Isaiah Buggs 53-Man Roster
Green Bay Packers NONE
Minnesota Vikings NONE
NFC SOUTH
Atlanta Falcons DE Abdullah Anderson Practice Squad
Carolina Panthers NONE
New Orleans Saints TE Nick Vannett 53-Man Roster
New Orleans Saints DE Taco Charlton Practice Squad
Tampa Bay Buccaneers G Fred Johnson 53-Man Roster
Tampa Bay Buccaneers T Brandon Walton 53-Man Roster
NFC WEST
Arizona Cardinals T Kelvin Beachum 53-Man Roster
Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner 53-Man Roster
Arizona Cardinals G Danny Isidora Practice Squad
Arizona Cardinals T Rashaad Coward Practice Squad
Los Angeles Rams NONE
San Francisco 49ers WR Ray-Ray McCloud 53-Man Roster
San Francisco 49ers LB Buddy Johnson Practice Squad
Seattle Seahawks DT Al Woods 53-Man Roster
Seattle Seahawks CB Artie Burns 53-Man Roster

 

FORMER STEELERS OUT IN THE COLD

Here are 18 former Steelers that appeared on NFL rosters other than the Steelers last season but are currently not with a team:

LAST TEAM 2021 POSITION NAME LAST TRANSACTION OR NEWS
Buffalo Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders Announced retirement on September 7, 2022
Baltimore Ravens T Alejandro Villanueva Announced retirement on March 9, 2022
Baltimore Ravens LB LJ Fort Free Agent; spent 2021 on IR
Cleveland Browns WR Ryan Switzer Announced retirement on July 18, 2022
Houston Texans RB Jaylen Samuels Free agent: signed by Cardinals but released May 31, 2022
Jacksonville Jaguars K Matthew Wright Free Agent: Jaguars waived him May 11, 2022
Tennessee Titans T Derwin Gray Free Agent: Titans waived him June 6, 2022
Tennessee Titans T Christian DiLauro Free Agent: Titans waived him August 30, 2022
Denver Broncos LB Avery Williamson Free Agent: Broncos released him December 23, 2021
Washington Commanders RB Wendell Smallwood Free Agent
Chicago Bears DE Cassius Marsh Free Agent: Bears placed him on IR December 10, 2021
Minnesota Vikings P Jordan Berry Free Agent: Vikings released him August 25, 2022
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown Rapping
Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Le’Veon Bell Free Agent, Buccaneers released him January 22, 2022
Tampa Bay Buccaneers NT Steve McLendon Free Agent
Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Ross Cockrell Free Agent: Buccaneers released him August 16, 2022
Arizona Cardinals DE Josh Mauro Visited Bears August 4, 2022, but not signed
Los Angeles Rams DB Antoine Brooks Jr. Free Agent, Rams waived him May 4, 2022

 

2021 STEELERS OUT OF NFL

Finally, here are 11 former Steelers that appeared on Pittsburgh’s 2021 regular season roster but are not currently on another team’s roster:

LAST 2021 TEAM POSITION NAME LAST TRANSACTION OR NEWS
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Announced retirement on January 27, 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers DT Daniel Archibong Announced retirement on July 11, 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers T Zach Banner Free Agent; released March 16, 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers TE Eric Ebron Free Agent; placed on IR November 27, 2021
Pittsburgh Steelers RB Trey Edmunds Free Agent; released July 26, 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers LB Ulysees Gilbert III Free Agent; waived with injury settlement August 19, 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers T Chaz Green Free Agent; waived August 30, 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joe Haden Free Agent
Pittsburgh Steelers LB Joe Schobert Free Agent: Broncos signed offseason but released August 23, 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers DE John Simon Free Agent; released May 16, 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers G BJ Finney Announced retirement June 7, 2022

 

CONCLUSION

This year, the Tennessee Titans replace the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the team with the most former Steelers (5) on their 53-man roster. The Cleveland Browns with four are the only other team with more than two former Steelers on their 53-man roster to start the season.

Just nine NFL teams do not have a former Steeler on one of their rosters (active, practice squad, or reserve list). The NFC North has three of four teams with no former Steelers on their rosters. The NFC East leads the divisions with ten. Surprisingly, AFC North rival Baltimore ravens has no former Steelers on their roster after several left after last season. As of September 7, 2022, 46 former Steelers appear on teams around the NFL.

Does the increase of former Steelers on other team rosters indicate a deeper overall talent pool?

Rosters are fluid especially at seasons’ start. So, expect these lists to change shape as the season progresses. Let me know who I missed in the comments.

