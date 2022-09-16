Patriots’ DB Coach Speaks Highly Of New-Look WR Room In Pittsburgh: ‘I Respect This Group A Ton’

In the last matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots were able to roll out a cornerback duo of Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson to combat the Steelers’ deep, talented wide receiver room.

Of course, that was in 2019 — the year that Gilmore went on to win the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Fast forward to the present, neither player is at the disposal of Patriots’ defensive backs coach Mike Pellegrino as Gilmore is now in Indianapolis and Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency in March.

That will make things difficult for the Patriots against a receiving corps that Pellegrino highly respects. Speaking with reporters earlier in the week, Pellegrino praised the Steelers’ wide receivers, calling it a really good group that he respects a ton.

“This group is a really good group. You have Diontae Johnson there, (Chase) Claypool, (George) Pickens. Those guys are extremely talented guys, big guys, Pellegrino said, according to Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley. “You also have (Miles) Boykin, (Steven) Sims, and Gunner (Olszewski) as well that complement the group very well. I would say for the most part the challenge is throwing off the football. They do a really good job of that. Making contested catches situation. We have to play our best and play our game.