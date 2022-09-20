Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 565)

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 565, I discuss the need for the Pittsburgh Steelers to give QB Mitch Trubisky full autonomy at the line of scrimmage so he can at least go down swinging with gloves on.
