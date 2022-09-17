Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 562, I talk about the optimistic start to the 2022 season by Pittsburgh Steelers ILB Devin Bush and what could be ahead for him under new assistant coach Brian Flores.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 562)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-9-17-22-episode-562
6bc9mw6n