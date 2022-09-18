Devin Bush Suffers Foot Injury In Steelers Week 2 Loss

While the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a 17-14 loss in their home opener to the New England Patriots, they remained relatively healthy on the injury front. In his postgame press conference (via the team’s YouTube), Mike Tomlin said that linebacker Devin Bush suffered a foot injury that prevented him from finishing the game and that he was being evaluated.

“I know Devin Bush wasn’t able to finish the game. He’s got a foot that’s being evaluated. Other than that, I don’t have a lot of information,” Tomlin said.

Bush looked better this year after a disastrous 2021 season where he was coming off a torn ACL. Pittsburgh does have depth at inside linebacker, with Robert Spillane, Marcus Allen and Mark Robinson behind Bush on the depth chart, but losing Bush for a period of time would certainly be a blow. Bush had four tackles today before exiting with injury.

With a short week coming up, there will be a close eye kept on Bush’ status. If his injury prevents him from practicing, it’s unlikely he’ll suit up on Thursday in Cleveland. If Bush is able to log some practice reps, he’ll have a shot at playing. With foot injuries, the goal is always to avoid a Lisfranc injury, so hopefully Bush was able to do so. Hopefully, more info comes out soon.